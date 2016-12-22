Best of Baja 2016: Food Truck Nominees

Get to know them and try them!

Food Trucks are starting to appear at a fast rate in the state of Baja California, with more than 300 trucks accommodated in places such as Valle de Guadalupe, Tecate and Tijuana.

Some of them are internationally renowned, and others are gaining strength thanks to their very original food options, and their glorious taste. The SanDiegoRed Team has decided to include the food trucks with more recognition in the state from part of citizens and tourists in the Best Food Truck Category of Best of Baja 2016.

Here are the nominees for Best Food Truck in Baja:

1.- Humo

If you happen to be a hot dog lover, then you definitely should try the creations of Giovanni Brassea, who offers a special variety of this type of food in his Food Truck called “HUMO,” being “El Griego” and “El Bacon,” two of the most popular hot dogs.

What’s special about these hot dogs is that they are made with ciabatta bread, and the sausages are the original creation of Giovanni, the specialty is the smoked pork sausage.

Source: @humo_food

2.- La Chata

Talking about Ensenada’s cuisine is almost like thinking the word Seafood on repeat, because you can find the best Seafood dishes in this city.

La Chata is a Food Truck that reinvents traditional dishes such as “Ceviche” by creating a taste explosion with a presentation full of color.

One thing is true, the Seafood dishes offered here are amazing, and if you want to try any of them you will need to constantly check its location, because La Chata is not always on the streets, but mostly accompanying some Tasting Room, such as Wendlandt, o Agua Mala. GO to their facebook page if you want to know where it will “land.”

Photos: Luis Ángel García

3.- LUPE

LUPE is the new project of Mexican Chef Javier Plascencia, who decided to open a place of tortas, and sandwiches served in stainless steel trays.

Their bread is made at a nearby winery called “Finca Altozano,” Javier Plascencia uses fresh products for her tortas, such as turkey and chicken breast, as well as smoked pork. Once you’ve been served don’t forget to accompany your food with a good pint of craft beer or a glass of wine.

If you’re still hungry after the torta, you can always ask for an extra of pork rind, ribs, fries and more to fill that empty space.

Instagram @bajalupe

4.- Le Catrin

At two months of its inauguration, this Food Truck has already positioned itself as one that offers an excellent service and great food proposals. Le Catrin is located at Playa Hermosa, Ensenada to the side of Doble C Brewery.

Le Catrin has a memorable view and is part of the magic it offers to foodies. A colorful panorama very few can ignore.

Fresh tuna Tostadas, Burgers and others dishes are enough to satisfy the most demanding palates. We recommend you to taste “La Catrina” hamburger.

What would you think of the idea of ​​a special hamburger? The bread is a rich waffle, high quality meat with bacon and a little honey?… awesome, right? And if you add rich natural seasoned potatoes the combo is ready. Chef's recommendation is a clamato (tomato and clam juice) of the house, or a Double C beer to accompany your meal.

Photos: Luis Ángel García

5.- Troika

Troika reconfigures the image of Valle de Guadalupe. It takes you away from a landscape of green acres of vineyards to a picnic feeling in the middle of nowhere. This small piece of land that Google Maps can’t locate is one of the most innovative food trucks in the Valley.

The project brings together everything a tourist seeks in Baja California: food, beer and wine. And while some define it as just another Food Truck, its creator, chef Diego Hernández Baquedano, from Corazón de Tierra, calls it a restaurant-food truck-bar.

A good place to enjoy a craft beer from Wendlandt accompanied by a hamburger with ribs or octopus.

Source: Instagram Troika

6.- El Food Truck

On the road from Tijuana to Tecate, you can find the pork house, a blue truck that prepares the best munchies in this Pueblo Mágico.

Although El Food Truck does have some vegetarian dishes, the smell of this place could make it uncomfortable for vegetarians, or people with weak stomach. The best thing about this place is its extensive menu based on pork, starting with ribs on BBQ sauce, pizza and even hamburgers.

Instagram @el_foodtruck

7.- Creta

This is the second food truck that is parked in the collective of Telefónica in Tijuana. Creta is a place with authentic Mediterranean flavors and not a mix -as found in other restaurants-

Chef Marco Antonio Martínez's kitchen is displayed on a blackboard along the food truck, which features pitas, salads, and more with fresh ingredients. It also has options for those who do not want to venture so much, such as pizzas, from which you must try the lamb or the newest item on their menu, the Charged Rib.

Source: Instagram @cretatf

8.- La Carmelita

The new flavors are always good, but at the end of a long day on an empty stomach you always want to eat something that you know tastes like home. La Carmelita is one of the best ideas in Tijuana for this, a Mexican home kitchen in wheels that you can find parked in Telefónica Gastro Park.

They serve enchiladas, tortas, stews, creams, soups, tacos, and more.

Source: Facebook La Carmelita

Don't forget to vote for your favorite on San Diego Red Opinión .

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com