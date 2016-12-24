Enjoy Ice Skating at the Christmas Village in Mexicali

MEXICALI.- Apparently, there will be no ice rink this year in Tijuana, but if you do not want to stay out of this experience you have two options: Go to some of the places San Diego has for ice skating, or go to the Holiday Village of Mexicali.

From Dec. 12 to Jan. 8, the 2016 Christmas Village in Mexicali will be waiting for you and your family to enjoy a great celebration with games, Santa's house, Baby Jesus Birth and of course, the ice rink .

You can go any day except Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, December 31. The ice rink will open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The entrance has no specific cost, all you have to do is bring a donation to the Holiday Village located in Rio Nuevo #955, FEX Mexicali.

