US Consulate in Tijuana Will Not Open this Monday

Cancel all possible plans of going this day

por Staff

TIJUANA.- Christmas is tomorrow, which means that many will take a well deserved vacation to celebrate these Holidays in the company of the family. Also, it means that different places will also be closed, and one of them is the United States Consulate in Tijuana.

Through twitter, the US Consulate in Tijuana announced that due to the Christmas celebration, this Monday, Dec. 26, they will keep their offices closed.

If you had planned to do some paperwork, you must do it on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at a normal time.

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com

