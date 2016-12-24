The 9 Most Shocking TV Deaths of 2016

Whether 2016 has been a good year or not, one thing is completely certain, it brought us shocking deaths of many characters in different television series that cheered some and broke the hearts of others. That is why we decided to make a brief count of those that will undoubtedly go down in history.

Of course, this is a HUGE SPOILER, so in case you haven't seen series like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Westworld, among others of the most popular out there, you better be careful and read at your own risk.

Here are the 9 most shocking T.V. deaths of the year.

1.- The Walking Dead - Glenn

Of course, the comics told us that it was eventually going to happen, but being one of the series' favorite characters, everyone refused to accept it. It was then that Negan reminded them that no one is safe and broke our hearts by opening the skull of our Korean friend.

2.- Westworld-Robert Ford

More than the character itself, it's a shame to have to let the actor go. Anthony Hopkins is amazing in every role he does, but his unfortunate death was "necessary" to keep the audience interested in the second season of the series.

3.- Game of Thrones-Hodor

Damn you, Bran. All because of the child who wanted to play to travel in time, one of the most beloved characters of Game of Thrones had to fulfill his goal in life. Hodor had to hold the door so Bran could be saved from the white walkers.

4.- Orange Is the New Black-Poussey

We know, you’re still in denial because Poussey will no longer be in Orange Is The New Black, we all hurt. But do not feel so bad, actress Samira Wiley is going to marry one of the writers of the series and is having the best moments of her life.

5.- Game of Thrones-Ramsay Bolton

It was episode in episode 9 of Season 6 of Game of Thrones, titled "The Battle of the Bastards", in which Ramsay Bolton's evil reign was finally over. After being defeated by Jon Snow, it was his sister Sansa Stark who turned him into food of his "loyal" bloodhounds.

6.- The 100: Lexa

Lexa was not only a favorite, but marked the sexual diversity that has always existed among humans and that is rarely seen in main characters of movies or series. It is for this very reason that thousands of fans reacted negatively on social networks after she died.

7.- Bates Motel - Norma Bates

Honestly, it was what many expected, but certainly the series will be totally different without her. This will also mean that Norma will have more constant visions and that will probably happen when she completely adopts the image of his mother, just as in the film.

8.- Penny Dreadful - Vanessa Ives

What else was left for the producers? They had to end the life of the main character to give an end to Season 3 of the series. Anyway, this does not prevent all her fans from feeling a vacuum in their hearts when she was sent to her creator.

9.- Narcos- Pablo Escobar

Anyone who knows Pablo Escobar and has seen Narcos, knows that he had to die, but at least what everyone will miss, will be the amazing performance of Wagner Moura, whom we can always remember by watching the first two seasons.

