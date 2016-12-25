Mexicans Win Electronics Competition in Belgium

Three students of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) obtained the first place of the category Electronics and Mechanics in the international competition Innova Brussels, in Belgium for the design of a smart bed that makes the experiences more pleasant for anyone.

In the edition of the contest participated 65,300 innovations of 20 countries in five categories: Design, Medicine, Electrical and Mechanical, Renewable Materials and Biological Developments.

The multidisciplinary team was composed by David Campos Genaro of the Interdisciplinary Professional Unit in Engineering and Advanced Technology (UPIITA), as well as Emmanuel Campos Genaro and Fernando Alcantara of the Higher School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (ESIM), units Zacatenco and Azcapotzalco respectively.

Campos Genaro stressed that in the face of the demands of today's world, where more and more people require intelligent products, the polytechnics created this bed that offers the user control for different ergonomic positions, in addition to aromatherapy, massage system, reading light and reproduction of music.

The polytechnics were the only Mexicans in the competition, and beat competitors from Poland and Romania. Mexico's prototype was considered by the judges and investors of the European Union as an innovative and profitable product.

Originally posted in Noticias MVS

More news on SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red on Facebook and Twitter

Translated by:cristina.mora@sandiegored.com