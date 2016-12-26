Best of Baja: Beer Festival Nominees 2016

A few years ago, “beer festivals” where something that happened very rarely in the region, and even so, they didn’t even qualified as a REAL festival for some.

But those dark times are behind us, because the popularity of craft beer has grown in the state and people are now demanding quality events revolving around the new industry. Now, Baja California has more than 50 breweries and keeps growing in the craft beer market, in the food industry, and as a host of concerts with international artists performances.

Yes, Baja still has plenty of room to grow, but for now, let us award the best “beer festival” of the year. Here are the nominees:

1.- TJ Beer Fest

This was one of the first beer festivals organized in Tijuana, and its 12th Edition was held this year, sponsored by Cerveza Tijuana. The event had an special guest, which was the Mexican rock band “Fobia.” Casino Caliente was host of the TJ Beer Fest and, even though it didn’t , have that much flow of people, the organizers were more careful in their exhibitors selection.

People at the event were given five tasters and a gift bottle when they paid their admission ticket. It was definitely the greatest party, but it was pretty well organized and was the perfect place to taste the product of new breweries.

2.- Expo Cerveza Artesanal

A pioneer in the craft beer movement in Tijuana and Baja, they held their 5th Edition this year at the Tijuana Cultural Center (CECUT). The expo was a total success and had more than 16,000 attendees.

Photo: Viviana Gómez

Photo: Miranda García

This edition featured more than 60 brewers, over 20 food trucks and countless people a bit drunk at the end of the night. But it was the musical performances that put the expo under the spotlight. People could not resist the sound of Tijuana No, Bostich + Fussible of Nortec and Kinky.

3.- Summer Beer Fest

This beer festival was the 2th Edition of this event. It was June of 2016 when the parking lot of the Doble C brewery got packed with beer lovers. The view in this place was amazing and people focused more on tasting the product than in getting carried away with the party feeling.

Photo: Miranda García

Despite not reaching the offer of bigger expos or craft beer festivals in the region, the Summer Beer Fest also had renown brands in their stands, such as Wendlandt. But one of the most celebrated differences of this small event was that it had free admission.

Photo: Miranda García

4.- Ensenada Beer Fest

This is considered as one of the most famous beer festivals of the state. Ensenada Beer Fest acts as a very popular tourist destination, which opens the door for many newcomers in the world of craft beer, or for locals to exhibit their product.

The last editions of this festival had been held at the Old Hotel Riviera’s Gardens with an excellent environment.

Photo: Ensenada Beer Fest

Every year brewers of the locality are prepared for this great event, which already has date for 2017, two beer feast days: March 17 and 18.

If you haven't had the opportunity to attend this event, we assure you that you will be missing out on the Best State Craft Beer Festival, so don't doubt it and try to go.

5.- Pacifica Beer Fest

Organized by the Rotary International in Ensenada, in the facilities of the Pacifica housing complex, the Pacifica Beer Fest was a festival that brought together 20 breweries and 14 restaurants of all types of food this year, exemplifying the diversity offered by this beautiful city.

Photo: La Ruta l vcc+/Facebook

More news en SanDiegoRed.com!

Follow SanDiegoRed on Facebook and Twitter.

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com