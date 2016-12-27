8 Baja Events in 2017 You Can't Miss

The year 2016 is about to end, so it wouldn’t be weird at all if you decide to start making plans for 2017. Prepare for a series of upcoming events that will bring us beer, music and lots of fun!

Here we present some of the events that will take place in the region next 2017 and that already have been confirmed by their organizers.

1.- Whale and Dolphin Watching

The Gray Whale Migration season began this December, and it will be extended until April 2017. Therefore, between 20 and 25 boats will take people to observe these specimens in the vast ocean.

You can choose any day to go, or pay some of the trips made by tourism agencies where transportation is included, among other things. Getting to know La Baja includes whale watching, buffet breakfast, wine tastings, 4 hours offshore and free time on the Ensenada boardwalk.

When? Sunday Feb. 12

Where? Otay mall # 1900

Time: 7:00 am

Admission: $5.00 (includes the above)

2.- Night Market 2419

Tijuanawill have a night market where you can delight with several culinary, artistic and musical proposals performed during the evening, all of this in an atmosphere inspired by Eastern markets. In the same way, all artists, whether emerging or specialized, are going to be invited to sell or exhibit their work (crafters, painting, photography, drawing, food).

When? Saturday, Feb. 18

Where? Telefonica Gastro Park

Admission: Free

3.- Tourist train Tijuana-Tecate

The first tourist train route planned for this 2017 that takes you from Tijuana to Tecate already has an opening date. I f you decide to try it, a historian will give brief historical reviews while you enjoy the tasting of wines, regional cheeses, bread, olives, jams, traditional candy, tequila, mezcal and more. Of course there will also be raffles and dynamics on the train. Expect Mariachi.

When? Saturday, Feb. 18

Where? García Station located in Simón Bolívar and Blvd. Díaz Ordaz

Time: 9:00 am

Admission: $27.00, $ 24.00 seniors and $20.00 for children (From 5 to 12 years old)

4.- Ensenada Carnival

For this coming year, the Carnival will be organized for the first time by four private companies: Siro Promotions, Maas Eventos and Cavaro Marketing, who will bring artists of international stature.

When? At the end of February

Where? Ensenada. No specific location yet.

Admission: Free

5.- Spring Break Bike Fest

Rosarito Beach will have their Spring Break Bike Fest one more year, where they will merge the adrenaline of the acrobatics performed by the pilots with the music in Papas & Beer. Thousands of motorcyclists will gather in one place, where great party, gifts, and much more are waiting for you.

When? March 10 and 11

Where? Papas & Beer, Rosarito

Admission: $15.00 and $35.00

6.- Ensenada Beer Fest

The dates of the new edition of one of the most important beer festivals in Baja California, Ensenada Beer Fest have been confirmed. In this event you will enjoy live music, food and samples of unique beers from local and foreign microbreweries, are you ready?

When? March 16, 17 and 18

Where? Pacific Riviera Cultural Center, Ensenada

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Admission: Not yet revealed, although it could cost just over $10.00

7.- Guadalupe Valley Fest

The Guadalupe Valley Fest will be back next year, this three-day festival allows you to witness musical performances that rarely reach the region, apart from offering you a wide variety of culinary proposals.

At the moment no information was provided on the surprises that are expected for next year, only the date.

When? Friday Jun. 30, Saturday 1 and Sunday Jul 2

Where? Guadalupe Valley

Admission: Not yet confirmed

8.- Fiestas de la Vendimia

August is one of the best months to visit the Guadalupe Valley, when the Harvest Festivals begin. This event has become a tourist attraction where several wineries offer their product and delight the most demanding palates.

When? August (from 5 to 21)

Where? Valley of Guadalupe

Admission: Prices vary according to the event

More news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red on Facebook and Twitter.

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com