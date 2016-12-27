Mexican Students Win Second Place in Robochallenge Contest in Romania

Students of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), obtained the second place, in the international contest RoboChallenge in the category of Air Race, developed by the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Romania.

The students who won the final against the squad of Turkey are Eduardo Olvera Ramírez and Mario Alberto Troncoso Andreu from the Interdisciplinary Professional Unit of Engineering and Social and Administrative Sciences (UPIICSA).

They obtained this position in the podium with the participation of their autonomous drone “Sanchito Mexicano”, that managed to overcome with advantage all the tests of flight with obstacles.

Photo: Twitter @IPN_MX

The jury chose the proposal of UPIICSA students for the precision design, development and assembly of the prototype and, especially, for its stability system; All these factors placed “Sanchito Mexicano” in second place in this international robotics competition.

In its ninth edition this international competition was attended by amateurs and high-level experts in robotics from various countries in Europe and Latin America.

The modern world requires advances in robotics, hence the importance of RobotChallenge, in which contestants demonstrate in various tests the capabilities and abilities of their prototypes and how their systems can be applied in other projects of social benefit.

It should be noted that UPIICSA's participation in this robotics contest was made possible thanks to the support of one of its distinguished alumni, Jesús Padilla Zenteno, who paid the expenses of the trip.

