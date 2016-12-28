Jail and Fines for Those Who Make Jokes at 911 Today

The United States has an April Fools Day every April 1st, which is a day to play practical jokes or spread hoaxes in the web or real world, while in Mexico, this “prank day” happens every Dec. 28 under the same dynamic, and is called “Día de los Santos Inocentes” (Holy Innocents Day).

That is why the authorities of Rosarito Beach asked the population not to make false or joke calls to emergency numbers, mainly #911 and anonymous complaints to #089, today, Dec 28.

Magdaleno Vázquez, head of Public Security in Rosarito, said that such calls could affect the work of emergency institutions such as Fire Brigade, Civil Protection, Municipal Police and the Red Cross.

"Obstructing aid or playing with emergency services can have serious consequences, both criminal and financial, for those using 911 irresponsibly," he said.

According to the Civil Procedure Code of the state, making false calls is punished with one to three years in prison, while joking calls in general, are considered up to 150 minimum wages of fine.

Via La Jornada Baja California.

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com