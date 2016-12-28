"La Rumorosa" Road to Close on New Year's Eve

The mountainous areas of Baja California will experience temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C

Last week, La Rumorosa welcomed Christmas in a very white and cold way, and although this might not happen again this weekend, authorities are still preparing for possible rain and snowfall on New Year’s Eve.

At the moment, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) has not disclosed any possibility of rain or snow in the region, however, the Mexicali coordinator of Civil Protection of Baja California indicated that there is a 10% probability of rain for this Friday and 30% for the night of Saturday Dec. 31

Given this forecast, Fernando Vea, Public Trust Communication Coordinator of Trust Fund Management of “Centinela-La Rumorosa” highway (FIARUM) explains that if there is rain this could could cause the temporary closure of the road to remove the ice from the asphalt.

In the next 72 hours the mountainous areas of Baja California will have temperatures of 0 ° CF to -5° C.

