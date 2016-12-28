Mexican Film Industry Just Had Its Most Productive Year Ever

A total of 160 films were produced in the country during 2016

Mexico has surpassed the number of films produced during its Golden Age in the 1950. With a total of 160 films and more than 1.3 billion pesos ($62,000,000 USD) collected in 2016, the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (Imcine) highlighted that it has been the best year of Mexican cinema in terms of number of productions.

Since last year, the number of Mexican films exceeded the highest, which was 135 films made in the year 1958, making 2016 the year in which Mexico produced the most movies in its history.

According to Imcine, 30% of these are documentaries and at least 85 films of the 160 were shown in cinemas, managing to capture the attention of nearly 30 million viewers.

These are the top 10 Mexican blockbusters this year:

-¿Qué culpa tiene el niño?

-No manches, Frida

-Treintona, soltera y fantástica

-La leyenda del Chupacabras

-Compadres

-Busco novio para mi mujer

-Kilómetro 31-2

-¡Qué pena tu vida!

-Macho

-El Jeremías

Via Jornada

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com