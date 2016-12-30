High Possibility of Snowfall This Weekend in Baja California
According to a new report from the National Weather Service
BAJA CALIFORNIA.- The National Meteorological Service (SMN) is reporting that we can expect on Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1, periods of rain and showers through the region, there is also potential for some snowfall.
Until a few days ago the SMN did not report the possibility of a snowfall in the mountainous areas of the state, however, this changed due to the approach of a new cold front (No. 19), into the Northwest of the country, which would not only bring rain, but strong winds and snowfall.
Remember that if it snows the road of La Rumorosa will be temporarily closed so authorities can remove the ice from the asphalt.
