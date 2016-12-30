25 Cruise Ships Will Arrive to Ensenada in January

The Delegate of the Ministry of State Tourism (SECTURE) in Ensenada, Héctor Rosas, indicated that these 25 cruise ships will have around 57,000 passengers on board during the first month of 2017, estimating that there will be 46,000 passengers who disembark to enjoy the benefits and tourist attractions of the city.

"The treatment and attention that is given to the visitors and tourists is fundamental so that the experience they have in our port can be pleasant, because in this way they will recommend us with their relatives or acquaintances to visit us as a tourist destination," said Rosas.

Rosas mentioned that the estimated economic spill derived from the programmed arrivals is of 2.9 million dollars, resources that directly impact the businesses, establishments and tourist servers.

He pointed out that for 2017, collaboration, coordination and teamwork will continue in the Cruise Committee, where strategies and actions are designed so that more passengers disembark, and that the economy of merchants and servers of the branch get better.

Among the work carried out, he recalled that the State Executive inaugurated a physical space enabled by SECTURE to provide internet services, information and entertainment module for the cruise crew, a decent and accessible space located in the facilities of El Caracol Museum , which allows cruise ship personnel to obtain detailed information to acquire personal inputs or establish communication with their relatives, among others.

