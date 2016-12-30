Startup Weekend Between Tijuana and San Diego to Be Held on January

An opportunity to promote collaboration between the two cities

At the end of January, Startup Weekend will arrive to Tijuana and San Diego to create a space where entrepreneurs can present their projects, be advised by experts and mentors, and perhaps be one of the winners.

Startup Weekend is an event powered by Google For Entrepreneurs. Proudly a Techstars Startup Program, which mission is to help building your idea of business (or project) with counseling, dynamics, and several strategies to see if your product or proposal is viable to achieve success and how to improve it.

Startup Weekend focuses on creation, and to date, it has organized over 1068 events in 478 cities around the world, injecting passion for education and inspiring more than 30,000 entrepreneurs.

The purpose of this event is to bring together participants from both San Diego and Tijuana to participate in two weekends, where they will collaborate in multidisciplinary teams to create a Startup in just 54 hours.

How does it work? People will vote for ideas, which will gradually integrate the teams. Ideas can encompass any problem or improve any social, financial, or educational proposal. The solution you believe can benefit more people and in the future create an economic development.

For this, your proposal can be the making of a physical prototype, a new methodology or a web or mobile application (It is important that you have not previously worked on your idea).

When?

Two weekends: The first weekend will be held in San Diego from Jan. 20 to 21, and the second weekend will be held in Tijuana from Jan. 27 to 28.

Where?

San Diego at UnderGround Elephant. Tijuana at Cetys University.

Admission cost:

$450.00 pesos ($22.00 dlls), which includes:

-Food and drinks (8 Meals during the event period)

-An official event T-Shirt

-Gifts and prizes to the first two places

-Access to both venues and weekends.

