Best of Baja 2016: Norte Brewing Co. Is the Best Tasting Room

Norte Brewing Co. is the only tasting room in the city that is located more than five feet high. Nobody cares if it's in an old parking lot, the view and beer are more than worth it.

Photo: Matthew Suarez

Drinking a beer in Norte always leaves you with a good feeling. They’ve been serving amazing beer for a year, and its flavors are the most consistent in the city, offering a simple menu where the names and styles of beer are definitely not a matter of concern.

What used to be a gentlemen’s club, is now visited by people who enjoy a good pint of beer, pretzels and one hell of a view… everyone loves the view.

Photo: Miranda García

Four large transparent windows are the only limit between you and the view of downtown Tijuana. Whether from the bar or at a high table near the windows, you can see the name of Bar Nelson, the Tijuana Monumental Arch, the Internacional Av., and if mother nature doesn't attack with the mist, you can see the lights of Downtown San Diego at night.

Photo: Miranda García

This is the second year in which the Tasting Room of the fifth floor of the Foreign Club, received the vote of more than 200 of our readers who chose the best of the city. A battle fought with Madueño Brewing Co. which lacked forty more votes to exceed the winner of this 2016.

Congratulations, Norte Brewing Co.!

More news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red on Facebook and Twitter.

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com