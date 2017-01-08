Best of Baja 2016: Best Asian Food Restaurant Goes to “Saketori-ya”

This little japanese pub is a MUST in Tijuana

Here you can find the “best ramen in Tijuana,” and is the definite winner of the “Best Asian Food Restaurant” category of the Best Of Baja 2016.

Going to Saketori-Ya is like being in a Japanese Market, because even though they serve every dish in a very fancy way, the food tastes very authentic.

This place opened a year ago and it already changed its name once, but that doesn't mean they put less effort in other restaurant elements. Saketori-Ya has a really good environment, an open kitchen, and the staff is really kind when they thank you for your visit in Japanese.

Although the space is a bit limited, the fact that you may touch other people’s elbows doesn't bother you that much, because you get involved in the environment and adapt to what can be an actual place in Japan, plus, the food is delicious and they serve you sake, but if you’re not that exotic, you can always ask for a craft beer.

Here you won’t find a ramen made with average noodles or simple teriyaki bowls; on the contrary, you’ll find dishes made specially for your taste, ready to delight the Mexican palate thanks to its perfect combination of Asian food ingredients with regional products.

If you haven’t had the chance of visiting this place, take your loved ones and enjoy of a very authentic Japanese meal. The voting was made through or facebook group San Diego Red Opinion and we urge you to try all the fantastic menu options you can find here.

Location: Hipódromo Av. and Tapachula Av. right behind Casino Caliente

Opens Monday to Saturday from 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and Sunday from 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Congratulations, Saketori-Ya!

