New Art Gallery Opens in Tijuana

TIJUANA.- Wherever you go there’s something you see that awakens certain feelings, you can call it art, you can call it life, or just call it “a pretty thing,” whichever works better for you, truth is that this appreciation is essential for many, and that art has helped you and someone you know in some way.

A community can’t grow without art, in a world that is slowly sinking we cannot let this opportunity pass, the need to express oneself can happen in distinct ways, but a city definitely lacks essence if it doesn’t have a safe place where to let inspiration do its magic.

Tijuana started with the right foot in this area, by opening a new art gallery called “Studio 664”, which plans to act as an exhibition point, and a selling spot for local artisans; hence the number “664,” which is the area code.

The gallery opening was held on Nov. 4 at 7:00 pm, in which many people kept arriving minute by minute until it was packed and you barely could breathe. This number of people translated as a great success.

Susana Brijandez was in charge of art curation.

Studio 664 is a multidisciplinary space that seeks to enhance local talent and give the necessary formality that any artist needs, providing an specific and official place to sell their work.

This art gallery is divided in two areas: “La Casa de la Ma” and the “Urban Gallery”, the first has the “Matices estéticos de la identidad” exhibition with the work of three artists: Búho Villamil, Alonso Delgadillo “El Norteño,” and Teak; while the second one has the walls as the main character. It is planned that both exhibitions and murals change every month.

Kat Sanay, the Director of “Studio 664” has always had art running through her veins thanks to her grandmother, who owned the gallery before her and also was an artist. Now, this space is ready to welcome a new generation of urban artists. Workshops will be given and a great diversity of art activities will definitely take place here, where art is planned to collide in a very harmonious way.

The opening event had the participation of one of the most known food trucks of Tijuana called “La Carmelita,” which sold a great quantity of delicious tacos and more to hungry guests. Norte Brewing Co. was also present in the form of IPA’s kegs, thus free craft beer was served to all attendees.

In conclusion, this night was a meeting point for all art lovers, and for those who really don't know much about the matter too, because despite having all these flamboyant personalities, no one could deny that all attendees somehow felt a bit like home, because at the end of the day, Tijuana is their city and if you really want to see it grow, then you completely appreciate every stone moved to make way for the place that watched you grow.

Studio 664 opens Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and in the weekend’s from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

For more information click here or follow on Instagram

Location: Río Nazas, Colonia Revolución.

