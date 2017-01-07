Best of Baja 2016: Best Concert of the Year Is KISS

In 2016 we saw great productions parade, great artists whose idea of having them in the state would have been a dream, but Baja California rose in this matter and had awesome performances of emblematic artists, and one of them was the concert of the legendary Rock Band KISS.

Photo: Ángel García/ SanDiegoRed.com

Last November in the city of Tijuana, KISS surrendered to Tijuana by giving their best on the stage of Gasmart Stadium and injected everyone with energy with a show full of lights and explosions.

Thousands of people did not miss the opportunity to witness one of the most anticipated concerts since their visit was announced. And when the day came, many fans had the face characterized as members of the band.

The presentation of KISS in Tijuana opened a new way for future international bands to perform next year in this city and other cities of the State.

Photo: Ángel García/ SanDiegoRed.com

It was thanks to the importance of the band and the quality of the show, that our readers chose it as the Best Concert of Best Of Baja 2016.

For this year, the Royal House Society, who is responsible for KISS performing in Tijuana, has great surprises in store for us during the year, so we have to keep track of it.

This was the message with which the band KISS closed its presentation. Photo: Ángel García / SanDiegoRed.com

