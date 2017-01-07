Mexicans Are Accepted in Australian Space Program

They will be staying from Jan. 9 to Feb. 10 at the Southern Hemisphere Space

MEXICO CITY - Five students from the UNAM's Faculty of Engineering (FI) were selected by the International Space University (ISU) and the University of South Australia to join the Southern Hemisphere Space program, where they will be trained to design missions and space explorations.

Tania María Robles Hernández, Yessica Dennise Reyes Gutiérrez, Luis Ángel Castellanos Velasco, Genaro Marcos Acosta and Juan Carlos Mariscal Gómez will travel to Australia to participate in the study program that will be held from Jan. 9 to Feb. 10.

"It is an opportunity for the industry of the area in Mexico, we are proud to be able to represent the country and UNAM," said Marcos Acosta.

Here they will be trained to design missions and space explorations for their master's degree in Space Systems, and in case of approval they will receive 50% of the credits of said degree.

This team gathered resources through contributions for two months.

Via UNAM

More news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red on Facebook and Twitter.

editorial@sandiegored.com

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com