Cast of Fear the Walking Dead Visits Cine Tonalá

TIJUANA.- It was just this Saturday (Jan. 7) that the staff of Fear the Walking Dead was filming scenes of the new season at “El Bordo” area of Tijuana.

A photograph was published by Esteban González, and it shows large part of the cast posing at “El Bordo,” one of the many sceneries that have been chosen in Tijuana to be part of the series production.

If you thought zombies will stop their way in this town, then you were wrong, because they’re back and are ready to frighten you. These projects are making Baja California grow in the filming area, transforming the state into a very good place for these international productions

But this was just a tiny part of the surprise, because some actors decided to go visit one of the most trendy places of Tijuana, “Cine Tonalá”, a space in which independent movies, stand-ups, dance presentations, and more can be enjoyed; added to that, the place has a restaurant and a bar.

Cine Tonalá posted the picture on its social media with part of the cast happily posing, finding out that Daniel Sharman will be participating in this new season. Sharman is best known thanks to his work on the “Teen Wolf" series.

Well, it seems that you may be seeing the cast more often around town, so if you happen to live in TJ, stay tuned to all related information, and if not, maybe you'll want to consider a visit soon.

