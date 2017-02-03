Ensenada Beer Fest 2017 Official Date is Announced

The craft beer movement in Baja is far from slowing down, that’s why you can be sure that every year you’ll have the chance of going to very nice beer festivals, and this year is not the exception.

If you want to enjoy a true beer festival then you must definitely go to Ensenada, where last year’s beer fest took place. This time the event will be held on March 17 and 19, where more activities sum up to make the event even more fun and interesting.

This edition will add workshops and lectures to its program, as well as the already traditional official brewery competition, which means that the best selection of beers in the state will be available for you to taste.

The Riviera del Pacifico cultural center will be the location for this edition of Ensenada Beer Fest and tickets are now available at the official webpage. The cost is $17.50 dlls. This ticket includes admission, a commemorative glass and three tastings, plus, free admission to musical performances.

But if you're more of a traditional person and don’t like to buy tickets online, you can buy them physically in locations soon to be announced in Tijuana, Mexicali and Ensenada.

Tips for your Ensenada Beer Fest visit:

-Make a reservation in a nearby hotel

-Get there in taxi or UBER

-Get all the information you can, because nearby hotels tend to have promotions for attendees.

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com