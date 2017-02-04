"La Lupulosa" Won Best 2016 Beer of Mexico

RateBeer's site included Insurgente Brewery in its list of best 2016 beers in Mexico, and it was its famous American IPA, called "La Lupulosa", which won for the second year the title of best beer in the country.

RateBeer is also responsible for the list of the best breweries in Mexico, where Baja California ranks first with its famous creations that can be found at "La Plaza" de Tijuana.

In another list, it recognizes the best beers and breweries in the world, qualified according to their performance in the past year, crowning Insurgente as one of the best options for beer lovers.

