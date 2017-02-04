Boxing Between Mexico and United States Will Have No Barriers: Fernando Beltrán

The promoter Fernando Beltrán says the sport will not be affected by politics

Politics will not affect the sport. According to boxing promoter Fernando Beltrán, Mexican boxers generate a good number of jobs in the United States, so the show will not be affected.

"The only thing that Mexican boxers do is generate entertainment, their pockets pay taxes, I don't see why they are prevented from continuing to work if they are not invading anything, they are bringing entertainment, and entertainment should not have barriers," said the promoter of 47 world champions to ESPN.

Beltrán gives proof to this with the next fight between Saul Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promoter showed the boxing world to Érik Morales, Jorge Arce, Jose Luis Castillo, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Juan Manuel Márquez.

"Thanks to Mexicans many 'Anglos' have jobs in the United States when they go and generate a show," he said.

Via ESPN

