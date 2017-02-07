Valle de Guadalupe Among Places to Definitely Visit in 2017

This place in Ensenada, Baja California is among the 13 places listed by the original Elle magazine

Valle de Guadalupe is making its way into all tourists lives, because the original French Magazine has published their list of unmissable places to go this 2017 in their article Où partir en 2017: 13 nouvelles destinations immanquables!

Baja California houses The Wine Route (La ruta del vino), where wineries and restaurants are the stars of a great location that perfectly represents the most valuable virtues of Baja’s kitchen and wines made with 100% regional products.

This article is the 4th until now that has mentioned the importance of visiting Valle de Guadalupe, plus the Mexico Travel Channel also added it to their program content by showing all the culinary goods of this corner of the world.

Elle magazine positioned the wine route in the 8th place, focusing on the event organized every year called “Fiestas de Vendimia”, a party that gathers the best of the best of Valle de Guadalupe and Baja Med food.

The Minister of State Tourism, Oscar Escobedo Carignan, said that the article in this international magazine could have a reach of almost three and a half million visitors per month.

For Elle magazine to acknowledge Valle de Guadalupe is a step further to make Baja California a better state and with more possibilities of giving the tourist sector what they deserve.

