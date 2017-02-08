Be Part of the "Human Wall" Between Tijuana and San Diego

The proposal also extends to cities such as Ciudad Juárez

Next Feb. 17 an event called #MuroHumanoMx will be held, a reunion where citizens have been invited on both sides of the border in Tijuana and San Diego to join the cause to create a wall intertwining arms with each other.

The idea comes in response to the actions taken by the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his immigration orders.

The goal is to bring together as many people as possible to get arms and hands entangled, create long lines, and then make figures between people on both sides of the border.

The proposal was also launched for Ciudad Juarez, another border city with the United States.

The meeting will be held on Feb. 17 at 4:00 pm, with the meeting point of the Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana, while on the other side of the border will be the Amistad Park.

In social networks you can find the event as "Muro Humano Mx", where up to the moment more than 150 people have confirmed their attendance.

