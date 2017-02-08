Diego Luna and Former President Fox to Be Guests on Conan O'Brien's Mexico Show

Team Coco presents Conan Without Borders: Made In Mexico, an episode that will be recorded in Mexico City and that will air on Wednesday March 1st. As Conan already stated in January, his team will rent a recording studio in the country's capital for the shooting of the episode that will have a whole Mexican production, audience and yes, including the guests.

Today, O’Brien announced two of his guests for this episode: Mexico’s former president Vicente Fox and the Mexican actor Diego Luna, who recently co-stared in the blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Conan made a reference on why he’s inviting Fox to his program, and that is because he has tweeted several times that Mexico will not pay for Trump’s wall.

We wonder if they’ll bring up to the table this popular topic.

VIDEO: Vicente Fox and Diego Luna

