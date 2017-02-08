Go to Any of These Three Places in Baja and Fall in Love This February 14th

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and if you still haven’t decided what to do and are thinking in having an amazing day where you won’t have to deal with so many people (restaurants, bars, parties), then you can choose to plan a day full of activities.

Here are three options for you to organize this the way you want and with whoever you want.

1.- Love Train to Tecate

If you’ve never had the opportunity to travel on the passenger train that goes from Tijuana to Tecate this is your chance, the train will leave at 11 o'clock in the morning to Pueblo Magico Tecate as part of the “Love Train” program, where a host will be assisting on each wagon, a historian will be on board, and there’ll be tastings of wine and cheese from the region, raffles, activities and a musical surprise for the passengers.

Once you get to Tecate:

There will be a three hour staying in Tecate, where you’ll be able to visit restaurants, craft shops and have free time to walk. In the way back you’ll enjoy of a tequila “El Cachanilla” tasting and a mariachi performance, which will make your way back waaaay more fun.

Where? Estación Garcia, Tijuana

When? Saturday Feb. 11

Departure time: 11:00 am

2.- Masquerade Night in Rosarito

Rosarito will be painted red and will have a ball for Valentine's Day. Rosarito Beach Hotel will host a night of masks, where "La Sonora Dinamita's" live music will make everybody dance. The package also includes a buffet dinner, a free “welcome margarita,” and parking courtesy.

According to the description of the event, if you live in Baja California you will have an exclusive price if you show your current official identification.

Where? Rosarito Beach Hotel

When? Saturday, February 18

What time? 7:00 p.m.

Admission: $39.00 dollars or $790 pesos * BC residents have exclusive price

More information here

3.- Valle de Guadalupe Tour

The Guadalupe Valley has been positioned worldwide as one of the "must-see destinations" in Elle French magazine, so if you want to have a romantic evening this is the place with everything necessary to make it a reality.

Photo W. Scott Koenig

For this you have two options, one is to go in your own vehicle; however, you should make an itinerary before to avoid confusion on what to do, and the second option is to pay a package with a tourist agency, which will have everything ready and settled for your enjoyment.

"Passion in the Valley" not only includes transportation, also Mexican breakfast in Calafia , tastings and a wine tour in “La Carrodilla” and in “Sol de Media Noche,” food, and a walk to the 10 meters "mirador." .

Where? Parking of Pueblo Amigo, Tijuana

When? Saturday, February 11

What time? Departure 8:00 a.m

Admission: $ 850 pesos or $42.00 dollars per person

More information here

