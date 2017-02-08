Will Rosie O'Donnell Play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live?

After Melissa’s McCarthy interpretation on SNL as Sean Spicer, press secretary, users on Twitter had nominated Rosie O’Donnell as a performer of Steve Bannon.

Saturday Night Live, the show that came to revolutionize the American television in the 70s thanks to the combination of sketches, comedy about politics, actors and guests, continues to be one of the most popular shows on TV and currently is living off of parodies with Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and poking fun at other aspects of the new Trump administration.

After last Saturday’s Melissa’s McCarthy interpretation as press secretary, Sean Spicer, users on Twitter had nominated Rosie O’Donnell as the interpreter of Donald Trump’s assistant, Steve Bannon. Nothing is yet confirmed but the comedian and tv host said: “If asked, of course I would”.

One of the main reasons she has been nominated is because of her enmity with Donald Trump. The cause of this hostility was her critiques against Trump back in 2004 on the TV show she was hosting back then, “The View”.

We’ll realize later if everything remains as an idea or if it turns out as the public acclaimed.

