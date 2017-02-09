Trump Will Probably Lose If He Picks a Fight Against California

Not only Mexico and other countries, the President thinks the real enemy is at home

Donald Trump has a lot of opponents, but to him one of the fiercest or most deserving of his scorn, is California. Yes! California! The third largest state in the Union and its intentions to become a sanctuary state are a true headache for the president.

Sanctuary cities in the United States tend to be friendlier to immigrants: There are civil rights groups that protect them, the treatment is less discriminatory overall (but not universally so) and, most importantly, local authorities refuse to cooperate with the federal government on the issue of deportations, such as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Picture by: Telemundo Chicago

For Trump this is a real problem because we all know his migration policy; he basically wants to punish California for misbehaving by lowering the state's access to federal funds.

“Sanctuary cities, as you know I’m very much opposed to sanctuary cities. They breed crime, there’s a lot of problems. We have to well defund, we give tremendous amounts of money to California. . . . California in many ways is out of control, as you know. Obviously the voters agree or otherwise they wouldn’t have voted for me." Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The New York prosecutor had already ruled on illegality in removing funds from sanctuary cities. Picture: Web

In case he removes funds from California, would that really be a problem? Or even better: Is anything even remotely true about his threats?

The Washington Post already asked those questions and answered them one by one very clearly:

1: Crime in sanctuary cities is lower compared to other cities

2: California gives more money to the federal government than it receives, and is the one that collects the most taxes

3: California is not "out of control": It has financial stability and is far from being considered in crisis

4: Trump was very resentful because he lost California in the elections by more than 4 million votes

So in case Donald Trump keeps his word, there's nothing to worry about; that's right with California and more.

With information from: Washington Post y Fox News

More news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red in Facebook & Twitter.

editorial@sandiegored.com