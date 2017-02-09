6 Events This Weekend in Tijuana to Forget About Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day should not be a pain in your back

TIJUANA.- It will be this next Tuesday when you’ll see many heart shaped balloons or people dressed in red, and maybe some places (Restaurants, Bars) will start making celebrations since this weekend; fact you can’t ignore and maybe are slowly backing down in your own plans…

But you don't have to. Remember this celebration is just an invention and that there’s nothing that should be stopping you from having fun. Here are some options to let loose this weekend without being in a Valentine’s Day event.

Friday Feb. 10th

1.- Los Cafres

This is a very famous Argentinian band and they’re ready for their Mexico tour with new songs to perform from their new album called “Alas Canciones.”

Where? El Foro

Time: 8:00 pm

Admission: Tickets start at $11.00 dlls

More information here

2.- Lucha Libre

A tradition that has always entertained families is here to make you have a weekend full of colorful memories and a bit of violence. Rey Misterio, H. Rey Misterio and Rey Misterio II VS. Nicho, Maniaco, and Histeria.

Where? Tijuana Auditorium

Time: 8:00 pm

Admission: $4.00 dlls

3.- John Milton

This is the son of the “Most Famous Hypnotist of America,” and he’s back with another show from Monday to Thursday at 8:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm, and Sundays at 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Where? Tijuana Cultural Center (CECUT)

Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Admission: $12.50 to $14.50

More information here

Saturday Feb. 11

4.- Because We Love You

This event is as simple as going to a place and find all kinds of art products, accompanied by music artists from Tijuana, Mexicali, Los Angeles, Maine, and more.

Where? Pasaje Rodriguez, Downtown Tijuana

Time: 7:00 pm

Admission: Free entrance

More information here

5.- Méliès Drive- in Theater

To watch movies is a really good universal idea, and if you do it in the comfiness of your car with the best company, then surely you’ll have a blast. Movies this weekend are “Sleeping Beauty” and “Maleficent.”

Where? Parque de la Amistad

Time: From 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Admission: $2.50 on foot $7.50 in a car with two people and $10.00 if it’s more than three people.

Sunday Feb. 12

6.- Farmer’s Market

All healthy products can be found here, this market will be available for you every 15 days in Playas de Tijuana, and more than 50 local exhibitors will be ready to show you their creations.

Where? Los Toltecas Av, Playas de Tijuana

Time: From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Admission: Free Entrance

More information here

