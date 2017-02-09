Canadian Says U.S. Denied Her Entry for Arabic Videos on Cell Phone

Border agents review a woman’s cell phone in Montreal who tried to cross the border

A Canadian of Moroccan origin denounced today that American authorities denied her entry into the country because her cell phone had Arabic videos; after being questioned at the border about her religion and views on President Donald Trump.

Fadwa Alaoui declared today to the CBC, a Canadian broadcaster, that on Saturday she was interrogated by U.S. border agents on her way to Burlington with her two children and a cousin.

Alaoui, who lives in Montreal, said that after four hours of interrogation at the border crossing, U.S. authorities denied her entry into the country.

Alaoui’s intention was to shop in Burlington, which is located about 150 kilometers to the south of Montreal.

Thousands of Canadians go to U.S. malls near the Canadian border every weekend to take advantage of cheaper U.S. products.

“I felt humiliated, treated as if I were nothing; as if I was not a Canadian”, Alaoui said to the CBC.

The Canadian citizen explained that most of the questions the U.S. agents asked her were related to her religion, if she was a practitioner and her opinion on President Donald Trump.

According to her story, American authorities requested check her mobile and her cousin’s cell phone too.

After checking the content, the U.S. agents asked about Arabic videos they found that according to Alaoui; these are daily prayers.

U.S. agents finally denied her entry to the country because according to their statements, the videos she had achieved on her cell phone were “against them”.

Canadian authorities have declared they are working to clarify this situation but they add that the only information they have is that it is an isolated case.

