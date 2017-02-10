Canada Will Stick With Mexico If Something Happens to NAFTA

Criticism over trade agreements has been addressed by President Donald Trump since his election campaign so he has since withdrawn the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) and seeks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

In this situation the ambassador of Canada in Mexico, Pierre Alarie made it clear that in case the US leaves the agreement, they will continue the NAFTA with Mexico because Mexico is an important partner.

“We have a Free Trade Agreement, but if –US- leaves, the trade becomes a partnership with Mexico.” He said in an interview with Televisa. He also assured that despite their important business relation with the US, Mexico is a friend and an important partner… “We are here to repeat it and we are not going to let it go.”

Pierre assures there is a frequent communication with Mexican representatives regarding the trade. Meanwhile in terms of migration they said that they are open to receive migrants as long as they are qualified to enter and go through the rigorous interview system.

Via El Financiero

