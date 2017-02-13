A Mexican Made Jackets for Daft Punk Pop-Up Store And They’re Sold Out

Daft Punk has a Pop-Up store located in Los Angeles, where you can find many amazing products, and one of them was created by a Mexican designer and it sold out almost instantly.

The mobile store was settled on Feb. 11 at Melrose Avenue, where official helmets, pictures and more original merch can be found, and among them was an awesome jacket by @mercadorama designed by @anuarlayon, who got help from an incredibly effective team that put it all together.

The limited edition only had 200 denim jackets and were sold at $35.00 dlls; however, some of them are on eBay at a higher price.

This photograph shows the details of such denim creation:

Source: Wendy Wan

Even though you couldn’t get ahold of any of these denim jackets, you still have the chance of visiting Daft Punk’s Pop-Up store and get yourself pretty cool original products. The store will be at Melrose Avenue until Feb. 19.

Via sopitas

More news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red on Facebook and Twitter.

editorial@sandiegored.com