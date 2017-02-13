Local Artists From All Over the World to Gather for "Controversia/Controversy" at San Diego Rep.

On Feb. 22, the San Diego Repertory Theater will house the international collective exhibition called Controversia/ Controversy, presented by the International Center for the Arts A.C. (CIAAC) and the Tijuana Municipal Institute of Art and Culture (IMAC).

The event is held with the aim of disseminating in a non- profit way the works of plastic artists from Mexico, the United States of America, England, Switzerland, South Korea, and Italy. The Center creates exhibition projects that promote Mexican artists at an international level, thus strengthening the Artistic Culture, which becomes a legacy for the new generations in contemporary art.

Controversia / Controversy is an exhibition of contemporary art in which the artists of these countries make unique pieces through their different techniques, especially for this exhibition based on the play "Sex with Strangers," directed by Laura Eason of the San Diego Rep, in which love and heartbreak are a subject to be treated as a controversy between humans.

The following artists are participating in this project: China Lamadein (Mexico) Carmela Castrejón (Mexico) Nubia Velázquez (Mexico), Mariza Sánchez (Mexico) Arturo López González (Mexico) Gilberto Rangel (Mexico- USA), Ingrid Hoffmeister Santore (Italy - USA), Heungmo Kim (South Korea), and Sabine Shudel (Switzerland).

The exhibition is curated by Marley Healy of the San Diego Rep. and Francisco Godínez of CIAAC.

Date is Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m. in the San Diego Repertory Theater located at Horton Plaza in San Diego, California.

