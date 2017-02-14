A Day Without Latinos Across the US This Thursday

A call for Latinos not to attend their jobs, send their children to school and not consume in restaurants or stores

A day without Latinos in the United States is being organized this Thursday, Feb. 16. A national strike that aims to prove that this group is a vital part of the country.

This Thursday, more than 50 million Latinos/Hispanics living in the United States are expected not to go to work, not send their children to school and not consume in stores or restaurants.

"We all have to unite as a community to explain our children and employers how everything's done, and to prove that we've had enough of an administration that is not happy we exist," said Maritza Sans, Director and founder of the Latino Leadership Organization in Orlando, Florida.

Last Monday, thousands of people in Wisconsin protested against the new immigration laws in a day without /Latinos/Hispanics, immigrants and refugees. According to Voces de la Frontera, more than 20 cities closed businesses and stayed away from restaurants and hotels.

Via Dailykos and Telemundo 33

