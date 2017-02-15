250 Haitians Begin Procedures To Stay in Baja California

BAJA CALIFORNIA.- According to a report by the National Institute of Migration in Baja California (INM), of the 500 Haitians who have approached to obtain information about how to regularize their stay in the state, 250 of them have started with the procedure.

The institute says that only those who entered the country legally can be regularized, most of the requests have been made in Tijuana.

In Mexicali there are 500 people in shelters, so they will start putting a bit of pressure because they're working illegally, although the INM says that it is urgent they normalize.

Via Uniradio Informa

More news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red on Facebook and Twitter.

Editorial@sandiegored.com