This Guy Went From Prison to Runways

A year ago Jeremy Meeks was a prisoner held in California; however, his life has changed since his pictures were shared on social media where users named him “the most handsome delinquent of the United States”.

Since then he has forged a career as a model which has made him enjoy a life full of luxury. Now another dream comes true for him: Being part of The New York Fashion Week, considered one of the most important events in the garment industry.

It was through Instagram that Meeks thanked the German designer, Philipp Plein, for whom he modeled at this event, which was attended by the most important celebrities.

He was in prison a few months ago for illegal gun holding. Picture by Internet

Via Noticias MVS

