Gray Whale Migration in Baja California at Risk

Experts said global warming and mega projects in the Baja region have impacted the migration of the gray whale; since a decrease in the number of animals that swim by the usual waters has been detected.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) closely observes the behavior of these animals and ensures that “due to a decrease in sea surface temperature and climatic variability," the whales deviate from their usual route looking for warmer water.

Although the gray whale is not among the endangered species group, is still in the category of protection and intense efforts must be done to preserve it, this according to Official Mexican Standard 059-SEMARNAT 2010.

On the other hand, the doctor and researcher of the Northern Border College, Alberto Pombo, assures that before the climatic change, what truly represents a greater risk for these cetaceans in Baja California are the mega projects.

