26% of Baja Earns Less Than $260 Dollars per Month

Although there was an increase in the active working population by the end of 2016, at least 26% of workers in Baja California receive a salary lower of five thousand pesos a month, around 260 U.S. dollars at current exchange rates.

The data comes from the latest National Occupational and Employment Survey by the National Statistics and Geography Institute (Inegi, in Spanish) and gives a picture of the Baja job market from the last quarter of 2016. It has both some hope and warnings for the local economy:

Positives

62% of people over the age of 15 are in formal employment

The economically active population increased by 2.4%

The majority of the Baja Californians work from 35 to 48 hours a week, this means the eight hours a day are respected.

Negatives

Almost the 50% have no access to the health system

31% of the population earns 7,000 pesos per month, only 15% of Baja California win more of 11,000 pesos a month.

Via Uniradio Informa

More news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red in Facebook & Twitter.

Editorial@sandiegored.com