PICTURES: Grey Whales Come Home To Baja

They swim 9 thousand kilometers from Alaska to Mexico and you can be part of it

An imposing mammal, the Gray Whale, as every year, makes a journey of more than 5,600 miles from the cold waters of the Bering Sea in Alaska, to the warmer waters of Mexico to give birth to their calves, a fact that makes them a Mexican endemic species.

This is a journey that allows you to observe them and know more about them, and it is precisely in the Port of Ensenada where this opportunity is possible thanks to the tours offered by the Association of Shipowners of Sport Fishing.

The trip lasts approximately three hours on the Bay of Ensenada to arrive at Todos Santos Island and observe the whales.

The boats offered by the sighting tours are regulated to provide the necessary safety measures for their crew and whales.

Year by year, along with the migration of gray whales, some of the largest mammals on Earth, boats offer whale watching services in the season from November through the first week of May.

An opportunity that as residents of Baja California can’t miss, and if you happen to live in another country, then don’t doubt to meet the huge gray whales cetaceans up to 15 meters long and enjoy the view.

In addition to this, the experience is complemented by the unique landscapes offered by the Bay of Todos Santos, Isla Dos Santos, from which a great lighthouse comes out, and which at this time of year shows us a beautiful green that contrasts with the different shades of blue of the sea.

The marine fauna of the region, among sea lions, endless birds and dolphins, make the tour a thing to remember and not boring at all.

On this time of the year we are in the middle of the sighting season, so you’re still in time to venture to this tour along the bay of Ensenada in the company of the family and to be able to admire up close the gray whales in this great voyage, which is held every year.

