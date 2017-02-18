This Was Tijuana, Baja California During The Storm
Tijuana and Rosarito Beach had floods in several locations
The storm that started Friday Feb. 17 didn't take too long to create all kinds of trouble and accidents in the city of Tijuana.
Heavy rains and floods were recorded in Tijuana, where the streets became streams and water damaged homes and cars, as well as flow of water introduced to shops.
The Municipal Public Security registered until the afternoon of Friday Feb. 17, 10 fallen cable services, a tree, three reports of spectacular collapses and two fires.
Around 453 report calls were made in the region due to heavy rain and wind.
Here are some images and videos of the damage caused by the storm.
Electricity was missing in several parts of the city of Tijuana and in Rosarito Beach, where a young woman died due to a stromg stream that took the car where she was the co-pilot, her boyfriend was driving and managed to stay safe but unfortunately, she didn't make it.
Click here to see this video of a flood in one of the stores in Rosarito Beach called "El Florido."
Tijuana. Click here to see this video.
Vía El Sol de Tijuana, Frontera, El Mexicanoand Uniradio.
