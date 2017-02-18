This Was Tijuana, Baja California During The Storm

Tijuana and Rosarito Beach had floods in several locations

The storm that started Friday Feb. 17 didn't take too long to create all kinds of trouble and accidents in the city of Tijuana.

Heavy rains and floods were recorded in Tijuana, where the streets became streams and water damaged homes and cars, as well as flow of water introduced to shops.

The Municipal Public Security registered until the afternoon of Friday Feb. 17, 10 fallen cable services, a tree, three reports of spectacular collapses and two fires.

Around 453 report calls were made in the region due to heavy rain and wind.

Here are some images and videos of the damage caused by the storm.

Tijuana. Photo: Alfonso Araiza

Photo: El sol de Tijuana

Tijuana.

Tijuana.

Electricity was missing in several parts of the city of Tijuana and in Rosarito Beach, where a young woman died due to a stromg stream that took the car where she was the co-pilot, her boyfriend was driving and managed to stay safe but unfortunately, she didn't make it.

The place where the body of the girl was found in Rosarito Beach.

A picture of the flood in the store. Source: Baja California Digital

Click here to see this video of a flood in one of the stores in Rosarito Beach called "El Florido."

Rosarito Beach.

Tijuana Feb. 17. Source: Uniradio

Tijuana Feb. 17. Source: Uniradio

Tijuana Feb.17. Source: Uniradio

Source: Sintesis

Tijuana. Click here to see this video.

Vía El Sol de Tijuana, Frontera, El Mexicano

more news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red on Facebook and Twitter.

Editorial@sandiegored.com