Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman Together in San Diego This June

SAN DIEGO - The great show that Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán will be performing for the first time ever on the same stage will be held on Jun. 9 in San Diego, where you will be able to enjoy their greatest hits.

This Wednesday, the general sale of the tickets was available in the Axs page. The event is made for all ages and begins at 7pm at the Valley View Casino Center, ticket prices range from $ 36.00 to $ 110.50 dollars.

During a promotional interview for her face-to-face presentation, Alejandra Guzman said: "We give a very strong message of freedom, to change many things that were forbidden for women back then."

Other cities inlcuded in this tour in the United States are Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas and Fresno.

