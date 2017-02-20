"Little Haiti," the next new neighbourhood in Tijuana

Support in donations of materials in social networks is requested for the construction of small homes

More and more migrants of Haitian origin are looking to stay in the city of Tijuana, so the shelters are at their maximum capacity.

Civil and religious organizations are seeking new projects to create a new neighbourhood called "Little Haiti" to offer homes to those who are already looking to reside.

Headed by the church "Embajadores de Jesús" (Ambassadors of Jesus), located in the Alacrán Canyon, the project contemplates the construction of small homes in a field near the church.

For this project, the community is asked to donate materials for the construction of homes, since the shelter is currently saturated, serving 225 people, of whom 80% have decided to settle in Tijuana.

Pastors of the church “"Embajadores de Jesús" call on civil society organizations or government to donate materials such as bars, plywood, nails and other materials to their location in the Cañon de los Alacranes # 4094, Colonia Divina Providencia, Tel: 664 172 35 91, 664 229 08 61, 631 63 14, ext. 3415 with Pastor Gustavo Banda and / or Pastor Zaida Guillén, Directors of the hostel.

This is the prototype for the homes.

