Tijuana Needs To Raise Public Transit Fees, economist say

TIJUANA.- So far, the city of Tijuana has not given an answer about the increase in public transportation, while in Rosarito it was approved and in Ensenada it was rejected this Tuesday afternoon. According to the economic analysis that was done by the local Tijuana College of Economists detailed that yes it is necessary an increase in the city.

Raúl Felipe Luévano, the Secretary of the Municipal Government stated that this study took into account the increase in public transportation, prices of spare parts, among other tools that are required.

A date has not been set on when the new rate will start to apply, since this will be decided between the Commission of Roads and Transport so it can later be put to a vote by the city council. Authorized increased rate will release before the end of this month.

Via Uniradio Informa

