6 Plans This Weekend in Tijuana to Say Goodbye to February

Thursday Feb. 23

1.- Beyoncé and Destiny's Child Party

Yes, you can have this in Tijuana tonight, we assure you life will be simpler once you find yourself dancing to the amazing songs of these talented girls. Maybe you're not that much of a fan, but "Fresco" bar is ready to have the place awesomely decorated according to the theme, and maybe you should check it out. It's Beyoncé after all, guys.

Where? Fresco Bar at Plaza Fiesta

Time: Starting at 9:00 pm

Admission: No cover

Friday Feb. 24

1.- Méliès Drive-in Theater

We always recommend you this place in town because it is simply a really good idea. Movies, movies, and popcorn! (nachos?), it doesn’t matter, the only thing you should be worrying about is who you’re going with and which movie you’re going to pick. This time you can choose between “The Theory of Everything” and “Chicago.”

Where? Parque de la Amistad

Time: 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm

Admission: $2.00 on foot, $7.50 the car with two people, and $10.00 if they’re more than three people.

Saturday Feb. 25

2.- Tijuana RPG & Tabletop Fest 2017

Have fun playing different role videogames and board games in one place this Saturday. You will have the chance of winning all kinds of prizes. Lucha Libre (Wrestling) Game of Thrones, and others, will be part of the variety of games you’ll be able to play.

Where? Revolución Av. and 9th Street, Logia Ignacio Zaragoza, to the side of a “Sólo un Precio” store

Time: 10:00 am

Admission: FREE

3.- Vianco Expo

If you’re into anime, manga, cosplay, and all that fun world that surrounds Japanese Culture, then you definitely should not miss this convention. Vianco Expo is organized every year with the objective of selling products of your favorite series or eat authentic Japanese food; also, seiyuus give a lecture on their work and the importance of dubbing.

Where? Tijuana Cultural Center (CECUT)

Time: 10:00 am

Admission: FREE

4.- Molotov & Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute

These two bands are what rock and funk are made of, one is a Mexican band and the other, as you must certainly know, from the U.S. If you haven’t been to any of their concerts, then this is the chance to catch a glimpse at these bands talent. Mutant Beans are in charge of part of this show, as well as El Coo Cooi, Los Platos Ratos, and Level 77.

Where? YouRevolution

Time: 8:00 pm

Admission: Pre-sale $3.00 and $5.00 the same day

5.- Lucha Libre “The Crash”

If you are a wrestler at heart and can’t avoid looking to these shows, then this event is everything you need. This wrestling night is full of national and international stars: El Zorro, El Profeta, Blue Demon Jr, Garza Jr, Jeff Jarrett, Eli Drake and Bryan Cage.

Where? Municipal auditorium "Fausto Gutierrez Moreno"

Time: 8:30 pm

Admission: General $8.00 and children $2.50

