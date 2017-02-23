Buy a Craft Beer for $2.00 at this Brewery in Ensenada
The Carnival of Ensenada 2017 started today, where plenty of fun awaits, music and a great atmosphere, and this Ensenada's craft beer brewery wants you to enjoy the virtues of a really good beer.
The Double C Brewery of Ensenada will drop the price of its pints to 35 pesos ($2.00 approx.) during this year's carnival celebrations, ensuring a great "Artisan Carnival" with its wide variety of beers, which are already nationally recognized.
It will be until Sunday where they will keep the price in their Tap Room located just to the side of the party zone in Playa Hermosa.
If you still do not know the great variety of beers Double C has for you, this is an opportunity to take the chance to discover it.
Beers available will be:
-Cueva de los Tigres- Baja Lager.
-Sombra Verde- Session IPA.
-Chuy Ortiz - Pale Ale.
-Wandering Amigo - Red Ale.
-Cabrown - Brown Porter.
Photo: Ángel García / SanDiegoRed.com
