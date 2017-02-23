Buy a Craft Beer for $2.00 at this Brewery in Ensenada

The Double C Brewery has this offer until Sunday

The Carnival of Ensenada 2017 started today, where plenty of fun awaits, music and a great atmosphere, and this Ensenada's craft beer brewery wants you to enjoy the virtues of a really good beer.

The Double C Brewery of Ensenada will drop the price of its pints to 35 pesos ($2.00 approx.) during this year's carnival celebrations, ensuring a great "Artisan Carnival" with its wide variety of beers, which are already nationally recognized.

It will be until Sunday where they will keep the price in their Tap Room located just to the side of the party zone in Playa Hermosa.

If you still do not know the great variety of beers Double C has for you, this is an opportunity to take the chance to discover it.

In Doble C Brewery you will find traditional but well made beers, quality that has given them national awards. Photo: Ángel García / SanDiegoRed.com

Beers available will be:

-Cueva de los Tigres- Baja Lager.

-Sombra Verde- Session IPA.

-Chuy Ortiz - Pale Ale.

-Wandering Amigo - Red Ale.

-Cabrown - Brown Porter.

Its location is in front of Playa Hermosa, right in the festivities area of the Carnival of Ensenada. Photo: Ángel García / SanDiegoRed.com

