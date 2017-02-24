¡Viva México! Tequila Is Now Sold in More Than 90 Countries

According to the Tequila Regulatory Council sales of this beverage had increased.

Mexican tequila it’s in the market in 98 countries around the world; with sales reaching a volume of more than 196 million 736 thousand liters in 2016 with an approximate value of 1,133 million dollars.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Rural Development, Fisheries and Food (SAGARPA), the sales of this traditional Mexican drink increased 8.5 percent and 1.4 percent in value, following the statistics given by the Council Tequila Regulator (CRT) and the Internet Tariff Information System (SIAVI).

In the period of 2014 to 2016, exports of the product averaged $187 million and 188.9 million liters, the federal agency said.

The United States, Germany, Spain, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Colombia, Canada and Brazil are the main export destinations for Mexican tequila.

These nations account for about 92.4 percent of Mexico's tequila exports globally.

With information from Aristegui Noticias.

More information in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red in Facebook & Twitter.

Editorial@sandiegored.com