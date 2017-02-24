Trump Piñata is Set On Fire at The Carnaval of Ensenada 2017

Just when you thought people could not make more obvious their hate towards Trump, Ensenada enters the stage and decides to hang a piñata of the United States President and SET IT ON FIRE.

It was during the carnaval of Ensenada 2017 that this took place. Apparently, there’s a tradition that’s called “Quema de mal humor” (Burning of bad mood), and every year they set a different thing on fire. Well, this year, the chosen object was a Trump’s piñata (which didn’t look much alike but you get the point), and people watched it disappear into ashes.

The show was pulled off before hundreds of people at Playa Hermosa in Ensenada after reading a paper dedicated to Donald Trump that said:

“To the “güero” (white) President, I hereby grant you without further ado, a mentada de madre.” This last phrase meaning that the person reading it wished him nothing but insulting words and well... a bad life.

All of this happened on the first day of the carnival, if you happen to want to go, then you’re still on time, the carnival offers you music, parades, food, and rides.

Vía Radanoticias

Translated by: cristina.mora@sandiegored.com