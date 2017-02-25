Tijuana To Welcome March with Gothic Film Series

TIJUANA.- Death, suspense and loneliness, all this you can find in the series of Gothic movies that Cinema CEART is preparing for you to enjoy in the month of March.

As every month, the Tijuana State Center of the Arts (CEART) prepares a series of movies so people can enjoy showings with friends, family or their couple in a quiet environment and totally free.

On this occasion the series of Gothic cinema will take place every Wednesday of March, where films such as "Frankenstein,""The Raven,""Sleeppy Hollow" and "Dracula" will be screened.

Each movie starts at 8:00 pm, although it is recommended that you arrive earlier to get the best place as the the Cinema CEART room sits are limited. The Dracula movie will be presented outdoors with a surprise presentation. For this performance it is recommended to bring a chair, and blankets.

More news in SanDiegoRed.com

Follow San Diego Red on Facebook and Twitter.