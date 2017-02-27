Storm and Flood Warning Issued for Rosarito

Rosarito was declared since Sunday in State of Alert by hydrometeorological risk

ROSARITO BEACH.-With strong showers still in the forecast from the National Meteorological System (SMN), the Rosarito Beach Civil Protection Council declared a storm warning for the city.

According to forecast, the Frontal System No. 31 in combination with higher atmospheric instability will bring to the region precipitations that will leave between 25 and 75 millimeters of water which could generate floods by fast avenues, important flooding in urban zones and highways, flooding of streams, erosion of slopes and weakening of foundations of dwellings, walls and beards exposed on slopes.

The Municipal Civil Protection Office, based on the Atlas of Natural Risks of the Municipality of Playas de Rosarito, lists a number of flood points or potential damage in case of rain which urges citizens to attend if the forecast is fully met:

Plan Libertador

Cañón Cordero

Colonia Crosthwaite

Cañón El Morro

Colonia Huahuatay

Primo Tapia

Arroyo Rosarito (en colonias Mar de Cortez y Rinconada de Rosarito)

Arroyo El Descanso

Santa Anita

Blvd. Tijuana – Rosarito 2000

Colonia Obrera

Colonia Basso

The Municipal Government also reiterates the invitation to the Rosarito’s residents to take precautions and to take the following measures:

Call 911 in the event of an emergency in your home or community;

Do not cross streams on foot or in vehicles, which present high level of water;

Avoid driving in flooded or heavily soaked areas;

Extreme precautions when driving (keep flashing lights on, use seat belts, slowdown in flooded areas, obey traffic signs);

Stay warm, especially the elderly and minors;

Be alert to objects that may fall or be thrown by strong winds, as well as the collapse of unstable walls, walls or slopes;

Do not leave the house while heavy rains are present, unless it is necessary;

Pay attention to the reports issued by the Civil Protection authorities.

